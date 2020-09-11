1/1
Jo Ellen Smaha Roberts
Jo Ellen Smaha Roberts

Jo Ellen Smaha Roberts, 53, peacefully passed away September 8, 2020. Jo Ellen attended Louisville Male High School in Louisville KY and graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington with a degree in Marketing. She worked with various advertising firms before excelling in her marketing career with the Hoosier Lottery, as well as privately owned businesses that she helped create. Jo served on various boards including K9 Care Montana and most recently was selling real estate. Jo Ellen had a huge heart and gave so much love to her family and friends over the years. There will be a private Celebration of Life to honor Jo Ellen forthcoming. She is preceded in death by her mother Alice Harrison Smaha who was waiting for her with open arms as well as her husband's son Jackson Roberts. Jo Ellen is survived by her husband Jim Roberts, two sons, Blake and Hayden Donnar as well as the rest of her blended family, Madison Roberts and Jacob Roberts. Also mourning her death is her father Joe Smaha and his wife Shirley, three sisters and their husbands Alicia (Rex Burr), Amy (Greg McCloud), Emily (David Harrell) a brother Shannon and his wife (Amanda Sturgil) and three nieces and six nephews. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to K9 Care Montana, http://www.k9caremontana.org/donate1.html

What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, For all that we love deeply becomes a part of us. - Helen Keller






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
