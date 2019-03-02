|
Joan Bercovtiz
Tucson - Formerly of Flushing, New York; passed away at the age of 90 in Tucson, Arizona.
Joan was born in Flushing, Queens, New York on March 12, 1928 to Joseph and Miriam Newman.
She moved from New York to attend college at Indiana University, where in 1949 she received her Bachelor's Degree in Management.
While attending college in Bloomington, Indiana, Joan met and married her former husband. Together, they settled in Louisville, KY and had two daughters; Suzan (nee Weinberg) Guba and Ellyn (nee Weinberg) Langer.
After living in Louisville for more than 30 years, Joan started a new journey in life which allowed her to reestablish her college friendship with Marvin Bercovitz.
Joan and Marvin were married three years later and spent the next 40 years together. They were inseparable.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Suzan and Ellyn; step-son, Alan (Janine); grandchildren, Bryan (Brittany), Brian, Jeff, Elizabeth (Patrick), Jennifer (Ryan), Brittany, Amy, Sabrina and Nathan; and great granddaughter, Maya.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Marvin.
Funeral services will be held graveside, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 10 am in Lafayette Jewish Cemetery, Lafayette, IN, where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Marvin "Berky" Bercovitz.
The family will be observing Shiva on Sunday evening at 6 pm at Marquette Senior Living, 4th Floor, 8140 Township Line Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sons of Abraham Congregation in Lafayette, IN, The Marquette Foundation or to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 2, 2019