Joan Boozer Elder
Naples, Florida - Joan Boozer Elder, age 93, of Naples Florida, passed away on November 5, 2019. She was a graduate of Tudor Hall, Pine Manor College and received her BS from Northwestern University where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as an avid community volunteer, philanthropist and friend who loved to entertain. She gave countless hours of her time to the community through the Junior League's Next to New Shop and was an active member of the Garden Club and Progressive Club. Joan's talents were many, she was an accomplished tennis player, skier, sailor and golfer with two memberships to the "Hole-in-One" Society.
She enjoyed her summer home Leland, Michigan and in her later years wintering with friends in Naples.
The family greatly appreciates the love and care that caregivers Shari Leabo and Shirley Garvin have given to their mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William L. Elder. She is survived by her sister, Alice B. Weaver; sons William L. "Bo" (Nancy) Elder, Jr. and John B. Elder; daughters Jane Elder (Fritz) Kunz and Mary Elder Schaff; grandchildren Lindsay Elder Thornton, Louis "Weezie" Elder Combs, Laura Elder Antrim, Bowman Elder, Jeremy Elder, Jason Elder, Anne Knubbe Kunz, Carey Kunz, Kamman Kunz, John Hosack "Zach" Schaff, Madeline Schaff Conrad, Bill Schaff; and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery. On November 16, visitation beginning at 10:00 am will be followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 am at the Gothic Chapel located in Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Park Tudor School, 7200 N. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46240, The Indianapolis Garden Club, P.O. Box 90227, Indianapolis, IN 46290-0227, and The Indianapolis Zoological Society, 1200 W. Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46222.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019