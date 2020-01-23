|
|
Joan (Jinny) Bork
Indianapolis - Joan (Jinny) Bork, 90, of Indianapolis, Indiana died on January 21, 2020. She was born in South Bend on July 12, 1929 to Chet and Iva Shively. Jinny earned a Bachelor's degree from Indiana University and a Master's degree at Butler University. Her career followed her lifelong passion for early childhood education. In 1972, she founded the Northminster Community Preschool, and later taught pre-kindergarten for 16 years at The Orchard School. Upon retirement, Jinny continued to enrich the lives of children through her volunteer work at Riley Hospital, School 55, and Head Start, as well as the Lilly House at Newfields.
Jinny is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bob, and her children Jim (Cathy Ferree) Bork and Lee Ann (Rob) Farmer and two grandchildren, Chris and Maddie Farmer.
The family thanks the wonderful physician and nursing staff at St. Vincent Hospital for their devoted care.
A memorial service is planned for Monday, January 27th at 1:30 pm at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1660 Kessler Blvd., East Drive, Indianapolis, IN with a reception immediately following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Riley Children's Hospital or the Indianapolis Humane Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020