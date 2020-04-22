|
Joan Brooks Lennox
Zionsville - 83, passed away on Sun. Apr. 19 at Hoosier Village in Zionsville, Ind. She was born in Port Washington, New York on Nov. 17, 1936 to the late Warren and Sara Brooks. She graduated valedictorian from Schreiber High School in Port Washington in 1954, and attended Western College for Women (now Miami of Ohio) where she met and eventually married Richard K. Lennox in Indianapolis in August, 1957.
Joan was instrumental in the formation of the Bethel Nursery School in Indianapolis, and was its director for many years, serving hundreds of young children, including her own children and most of her grandchildren. Bethel was one of the first Pre-K schools to earn state accreditation.
Retiring early to a life of travel and grandparenting, Joan lived with Richard in a small A-frame cabin in the woods near Nashville, IN, and delighted in having numerous grandchildren and nieces come to visit "Nana's Brown House." Days were filled with swimming in the lake, hiking its shores, and collecting all kinds of things….with movies, popcorn and drinks at night. Nana was the perfect entertainer.
Joan is survived by her brother Bill Brooks (Louise) of Glen Cove, NY, son Michael (Angela) of Thorntown, IN, daughter Kristin Mill (Stuart), and nephew Tad Williams (Lisa) of Indianapolis. "Nana" is also survived by her granddaughters: Corina Lennox, Katie Lennox-Philibeck (Tom), Jericha Mill, Eliza Lennox, Sara Lennox, and Ryleigh Mill. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hoosier Village Chapel. A private burial will take place at Bethel Cemetery, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville will be handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020