Joan C. Feeney
Indianapolis - She was affectionately known as Mom, Aunt Joanie, JoAnn, Grannie, friend, Jazzy Joan and Jewelry Joan. Born August 6, 1933 in Chicago to the late Luther W. and Pearl (Butler) Bullock, Joan was a 1951 graduate of St. Agnes Academy and a 1952 graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry Dental Hygiene Program. She then worked at the Indianapolis VA Hospital cleaning the teeth of our veterans and volunteered at the Servicemen's Center during the Korean War, where she was proudly selected as Miss Fourth Regiment.
Joan married Francis J. Feeney Jr on October 25, 1958 and remained so for 54 years until the time of his death in 2012. The lives and extracurriculars of their five children became her focus. As a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and School, while the children were young, she volunteered in numerous capacities as a member of the Parish Council, Eucharistic Minister, Lecturer, Brownie Scout Leader, softball coach, Chairperson of The Bazaar, school librarian and Chairperson of the Annual Auction.
As the family grew, so did Joan's outreach within the Indianapolis community. She believed in and understood deeply the value of a dedicated volunteer. She took immense pride in her volunteer work. She served as Chair of the Cathedral High School Shamrauction, Chair of the Junior League's Next to New Shop and Board, member and Past President of the Indianapolis Day Nursery Auxiliary, member and Past President of the Proctor Club, Board member of the Volunteer Action Center and Prevention Of Child Abuse, member and Past President of the Hoosier Minimizers and member of the St Augustine Guild. Mom truly found her mission as a volunteer when she landed at the Damien Center. She started as a switchboard volunteer until she was asked to work fulltime as an official employee answering phones and greeting visitors. Mom loved her 15+ years at "the center" and each person with whom she met fell in love with her. She made sure they knew she loved them all right back.
So what did she do in her free time, you ask? She was a prolific cross stitcher, adept bridge player, bowler, jewelry wearer extraordinaire, QVC shopper and reader of vampire novels. Lunches, weekend trips and dinner dates with countless friends including the IHM volleyball crew and bridge group filled the pages of her "daytimer."
Joan was proceeded in death by her husband, Sandy, beloved son, Robert George (Bobby), dearest sister, Mary Lou O'Connor, golden retrievers, Murphy, Duffy, Barney, Tasha, Caliber the cat and black lab, Irish. She is survived by daughters, Ann Clare Feeney, Susan Marie Feeney, Kay Feeney-Caito, Nancy Carol Feeney, Sherry Feeney; grandchildren, Isabella, Madeleine, Cecilia, Riley and Allison; nieces, Marie, Kathleen, Eileen, Carol and Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, find time to volunteer in your community in Mom's honor; when your safety permits, go out to lunch with friends wearing your most "jazzy Joan" jewelry and clothing; or make a donation to the Damien Center: 26 N Arsenal Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201.
Due to the present circumstances, a public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Indianapolis - She was affectionately known as Mom, Aunt Joanie, JoAnn, Grannie, friend, Jazzy Joan and Jewelry Joan. Born August 6, 1933 in Chicago to the late Luther W. and Pearl (Butler) Bullock, Joan was a 1951 graduate of St. Agnes Academy and a 1952 graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry Dental Hygiene Program. She then worked at the Indianapolis VA Hospital cleaning the teeth of our veterans and volunteered at the Servicemen's Center during the Korean War, where she was proudly selected as Miss Fourth Regiment.
Joan married Francis J. Feeney Jr on October 25, 1958 and remained so for 54 years until the time of his death in 2012. The lives and extracurriculars of their five children became her focus. As a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and School, while the children were young, she volunteered in numerous capacities as a member of the Parish Council, Eucharistic Minister, Lecturer, Brownie Scout Leader, softball coach, Chairperson of The Bazaar, school librarian and Chairperson of the Annual Auction.
As the family grew, so did Joan's outreach within the Indianapolis community. She believed in and understood deeply the value of a dedicated volunteer. She took immense pride in her volunteer work. She served as Chair of the Cathedral High School Shamrauction, Chair of the Junior League's Next to New Shop and Board, member and Past President of the Indianapolis Day Nursery Auxiliary, member and Past President of the Proctor Club, Board member of the Volunteer Action Center and Prevention Of Child Abuse, member and Past President of the Hoosier Minimizers and member of the St Augustine Guild. Mom truly found her mission as a volunteer when she landed at the Damien Center. She started as a switchboard volunteer until she was asked to work fulltime as an official employee answering phones and greeting visitors. Mom loved her 15+ years at "the center" and each person with whom she met fell in love with her. She made sure they knew she loved them all right back.
So what did she do in her free time, you ask? She was a prolific cross stitcher, adept bridge player, bowler, jewelry wearer extraordinaire, QVC shopper and reader of vampire novels. Lunches, weekend trips and dinner dates with countless friends including the IHM volleyball crew and bridge group filled the pages of her "daytimer."
Joan was proceeded in death by her husband, Sandy, beloved son, Robert George (Bobby), dearest sister, Mary Lou O'Connor, golden retrievers, Murphy, Duffy, Barney, Tasha, Caliber the cat and black lab, Irish. She is survived by daughters, Ann Clare Feeney, Susan Marie Feeney, Kay Feeney-Caito, Nancy Carol Feeney, Sherry Feeney; grandchildren, Isabella, Madeleine, Cecilia, Riley and Allison; nieces, Marie, Kathleen, Eileen, Carol and Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, find time to volunteer in your community in Mom's honor; when your safety permits, go out to lunch with friends wearing your most "jazzy Joan" jewelry and clothing; or make a donation to the Damien Center: 26 N Arsenal Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201.
Due to the present circumstances, a public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.