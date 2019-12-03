Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Joan Carter Wheeler

Joan Carter Wheeler Obituary
Joan Carter Wheeler

Indianapolis - 89, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Joan was born on January 6, 1930 in Indianapolis, the child of Frank Byron Carter and Mary Catherine Carter. She grew up on the west side of the city with her older brother, Frank Byron Carter, Jr., and attended Ben Davis High School.

Joan married Dr. David E. Wheeler on New Year's Eve 1950. The couple had two children, Eric Wheeler and Kathryn F. Williams. The Wheelers were longtime members of Northminster Presbyterian Church. They supported many charitable causes and were involved in several mission trips. For many years, Mrs. Wheeler volunteered at the Vivian Smith House, where she loved caring for the babies. Prior to Dr. Wheeler's death in October 2018, the pair lived at Marquette in Indianapolis. Joan is survived by her children, three grandchildren, Kate Vaulter, Marcus Wheeler and Erica Williams, and two great grandchildren, Colin and Zoe.

Funeral services for Mrs. Wheeler will be held on Friday, December 6 at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 West 38th Street in Indianapolis, at 1 p.m. with a visitation preceding from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be made to the at 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois, 60674
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
