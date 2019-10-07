|
Joan D Randolph
Mary Joan Dunn Randolph, age 92, passed away September 30, 2019 and will live forever in our hearts. She was born on May 12, 1927 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Everett H. and Esther (Corcoran) Dunn. Joan graduated from Shortridge High School and attended Butler University, where she joined Pi Beta Phi. She married Neal J. Randolph in 1950 and lived for many years in Carmel and Palm Harbor, FL. Joan was a homemaker and an avid reader who enjoyed traveling and the activities of her garden club. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her beloved daughters Karen (Mike Long) Johnson, of Winder, Georgia, and Carla (Paul) Everstijn, of Medina, Ohio; dear grandchildren Nicole (Lam) Nguyen, Jennifer (Drew) Hunter, and Julian Everstijn; and loving great-grandchildren Lillian and Ethan Nguyen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years, Neal J. Randolph, who died in 2000; sister Elizabeth May; and her niece Colleen Patton.
A private family service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to St. Jude Childrens' Research, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019