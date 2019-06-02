|
|
Joan Daly
Sarasota, FL - Joan Daly, 90, died at her home on Friday, May 24. Reared in Louisville, Joan was married 66 years to Walter J Daly. Two daughters, 5 grandchildren, and a niece and nephew survive her. She lived most of her life in Indianapolis.
Joan earned a BS (1950) and MS (1953) from Indiana University, and worked for 30 years as an award winning realtor in Indianapolis. Always generous with her time and resources, she devoted herself to serving others through her Church, St Andrews Presbyterian in Indianapolis and Church of the Palms in Sarasota, through the Girl Scouts, and through many other charitable organizations. She served as an elected member of the Board of Education in Pike Township during the 1970s. She had a big heart and playful personality. Joan enjoyed travelling and supported the arts, especially in education. Memorial Service in Sarasota in July.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019