Joan F. Strattman
Indianapolis - Age 95, passed away on August 28, 2019. She was born Joan Frances Hayes on April 1, 1924 in Indianapolis, IN. Joan attended St. Agnes Academy and Shortridge High School, before attending and graduating from Saint Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute, IN. While at St. Mary's, she was the class president and graduated with her bachelor's degree in Social Work. Joan was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Joan was an only child, but was surrounded by a large extended family, and she would spend childhood summers with aunts, uncles, and cousins in Tipton, IN. Later in life, she enjoyed summers at the lake and loved having friends and family there. Joan never met a stranger, and was always happiest when surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren! She always told them that she loved them that she loved them "14 hotdogs"!
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Strattman.
Joan is survived by her children, Daniel Strattman (Juli), James Strattman (Julie), Thomas Strattman (Christine), William Strattman, Molly Hershberger (Greg) and Ann Mathew (Sagi).
Grandchildren: Rachel Roberts (Blaine), Thomas Hershberger, Grace Hershberger, Katie Strattman, Evan Strattman, Anna Hershberger, Joan Claire Strattman, Sam Strattman, Sarah Hershberger, Jillian Strattman, Sara Mathew, and Gabriel Mathew.
A mass of Christian Burial will at 11 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue, with visitation starting at 10 am until the start of mass. Entombment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary of the Woods College.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 30, 2019