|
|
Joan Groen
Columbus - Joan Groene, 90, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Four Seasons Healthcare.
Joan was born on July 18, 1929 in Mitchell, Indiana, the daughter of Ivis and Mary Ann Baughman McNeely. She graduated from Mitchell High School and married Donald L. Groene. He proceeded her in death on November 12, 2018.
Joan worked as a service representative for Bell Telephone Company. In her spare time, she enjoyed riding bikes and playing tennis with her husband, gardening, photography, and was an avid reader. She also relished time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Annalee Huey of Columbus; son, Daniel (Lela) Groene of Cincinnati, OH; Grandchildren, Matthew Groene of Cincinnati, OH, Spencer Huey of Littleton, CO, Caitlin Huey, and Jenna Huey, both of Pittsburgh, PA; Siblings, Hugh McNeely of Indianapolis, IN, Sujane (Joe) Goldsby of Mitchell, IN, and Mona McNeely of Orleans, IN.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three siblings, Marilyn Riley, Betty Tolbert, and Mike McNeely.
A Memorial Service for Joan will be held Saturday, August 17 at 2 p.m. at The Chapel at Four Seasons, 1901 Taylor Road Columbus, Indiana 47203.
Donations in Joan's name may be made to the , Four Seasons, or the donor's choice.
Myers-Reed Chapel is serving the Groene Family
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019