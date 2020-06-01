Joan HillIndianapolis - Joan (Baxter) Hill went peacefully to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. One of the kindest, most loving souls ever, she was loved and respected by all who knew her.Joan was born June 29, 1928, to Van Sickle and Oda Roome Baxter. Her family also included a sister, Shirley Brower, and a brother, Van Wayne Baxter.Joan first married Richard D. Lindsey, then in 1966, she married Harry W. Hill. She and Harry shared many interests and great adventures in life. Joan was quite the character and always had a ready smile for everyone she met. Her love and care for her family knew no bounds. Our lives will never be the same without her.Joan worked for Fowler, Suttles & Company for 10 years and The Entertainment Connection, Inc. for 20 years. She was Woman of the Year for Delta Carta Chapter of the American Business Women's Assn. Joan attended Geist Christian Church. She served as Stephen Minister/Leader and was recognized as Member of the Year 2009 as "Compassionate Caregiver". She also enjoyed spending time with family, reading, music and dancing.Joan was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, sister Shirley, a niece and a nephew.She is survived by her sons, Richard E. (Elissa) Lindsey, Christopher (Claudia) Hill, and her daughter, Barbara (Bill) Scruggs; grandchildren Kaitlin (Tim) Brodnik, Michael R. Basso, April Riddle, Richard C. (Amy) Lindsey, Ellie (David) Watkins, Wesley Scruggs, Ashley (Ryan) Haase, Chloe Hill and Noah Hill. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, 1 very new great-great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.Calling will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 3, at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis.The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 4, at Geist Christian Church, 8550 Mud Creek Road, Indianapolis, IN, 46256.For those who are unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed on the internet under Geist Christian Church.Memorial contributions may be made to Geist Christian Church.