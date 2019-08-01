|
|
Joan Jackson Stoner passed away peacefully at her home on July 30, 2019 after a long illness. She was 94 years old. Jodi was born December 26, 1924 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, the second of two daughters in a warm and loving family. After attending Shortridge High School, she studied sociology at Indiana University and was an active member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. After the war, she met and wed the love of her life, Morris Stoner, to whom she remained happily married for 37 years.
Jodi was fun, energetic, and generous. She always had a kind word for others, and she was the first to offer a helping hand to those in need. Her volunteer activities are legion: Gray Lady at Veteran's Hospital, women's division chairman and campaign chairman for Jewish Welfare Federation, past-president of IHC sisterhood and Hooverwood Guild, and many other service contributions. She loved animals, and served as a board member for Spay-Neuter Services. She was past-president of both the Indianapolis and Indiana State dental auxiliaries. Her many friends who loved her will never forget her smile and warmth, her hearty laugh, and her playful nature.
Jodi is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Morris Stoner (1985). She is survived by her three children Dr. Jesse Lyn Stoner of Berkeley, CA, Dr. Robert Stoner of Indianapolis, and Dr. Bradley Stoner (Leslie) of St. Louis MO, as well as seven wonderful grandchildren (Jacob, Margaret, Ari, Michael, Noah, Meredith, Caroline), and three dear great-grandchildren (Vivian, Eliana, and Naftali).
A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at IHC South Side Cemetery (15 W. Kelly Street). Contributions can be made to Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation Dr. Morris M. Stoner Fund, or Hooverwood Guild.
Jodi was loved by many and all who knew her will miss her greatly.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019