Joan Kenipe
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Kenipe

Indianapolis - Joan Kenipe passed away June 25, 2020. She was born June 28, 1932 in Indianapolis to the late Monroe and Sadie Mitchell. She met Kenneth Kenipe in the third grade and went through grade school with him. By the time they reached high school, Arsenal Technical High School, they were already boyfriend and girlfriend. After graduation in June 1950, they married July 9, 1950. They had two children, Vicki and Kenneth, Jr. Joan loved to travel, she and her husband visited all 50 states and 67 countries in the world. She was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church; and was a member of the Methodist church all of her life. Joan was very active in church work until she reached her 80's and was unable to continue. Joan is now in Heaven with Jesus. She and her husband were also great high school basketball fans. They have attended most of the games that the Arsenal Tech team has played, both home and away, since 1946. They are only three games short of attending 1,500 Varsity boys basketball games. This is a record that will probably never be broken.

Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Rd.

Joan is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Kenneth Kenipe, Sr.; daughter, Vicki Clemons; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, James Mitchell. Joan's son, Kenneth Kenipe, Jr.; and brother, Thomas Mitchell, preceded her in death. www.shirleybrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
3333 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 783-3315
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved