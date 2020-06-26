Joan Kenipe
Indianapolis - Joan Kenipe passed away June 25, 2020. She was born June 28, 1932 in Indianapolis to the late Monroe and Sadie Mitchell. She met Kenneth Kenipe in the third grade and went through grade school with him. By the time they reached high school, Arsenal Technical High School, they were already boyfriend and girlfriend. After graduation in June 1950, they married July 9, 1950. They had two children, Vicki and Kenneth, Jr. Joan loved to travel, she and her husband visited all 50 states and 67 countries in the world. She was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church; and was a member of the Methodist church all of her life. Joan was very active in church work until she reached her 80's and was unable to continue. Joan is now in Heaven with Jesus. She and her husband were also great high school basketball fans. They have attended most of the games that the Arsenal Tech team has played, both home and away, since 1946. They are only three games short of attending 1,500 Varsity boys basketball games. This is a record that will probably never be broken.
Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Rd.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Kenneth Kenipe, Sr.; daughter, Vicki Clemons; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, James Mitchell. Joan's son, Kenneth Kenipe, Jr.; and brother, Thomas Mitchell, preceded her in death. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Indianapolis - Joan Kenipe passed away June 25, 2020. She was born June 28, 1932 in Indianapolis to the late Monroe and Sadie Mitchell. She met Kenneth Kenipe in the third grade and went through grade school with him. By the time they reached high school, Arsenal Technical High School, they were already boyfriend and girlfriend. After graduation in June 1950, they married July 9, 1950. They had two children, Vicki and Kenneth, Jr. Joan loved to travel, she and her husband visited all 50 states and 67 countries in the world. She was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church; and was a member of the Methodist church all of her life. Joan was very active in church work until she reached her 80's and was unable to continue. Joan is now in Heaven with Jesus. She and her husband were also great high school basketball fans. They have attended most of the games that the Arsenal Tech team has played, both home and away, since 1946. They are only three games short of attending 1,500 Varsity boys basketball games. This is a record that will probably never be broken.
Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Rd.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Kenneth Kenipe, Sr.; daughter, Vicki Clemons; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, James Mitchell. Joan's son, Kenneth Kenipe, Jr.; and brother, Thomas Mitchell, preceded her in death. www.shirleybrothers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.