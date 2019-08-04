|
Joan Louise Fitch
Indianapolis - Joan Louise Frenzel Fitch, 92, of Indianapolis, died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James (Tom) Fitch, and her parents, Clarence (Pete) Frenzel and Mary Elizabeth (White) Cooke.
She was a graduate of Shortridge High School and was the first female head teller at Union Federal Savings and Loan. Known as "JoJo" to all who loved her, she was a dedicated mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend. Joan was a gracious hostess and always made her friends and guests feel welcome, the first to lend a hand or host a party. Her love and generosity will be missed, but we find comfort knowing she's enjoying a martini with Tom.
Survivors include her daughters and their husbands, Jamie (Chuck) Goodhard and Julie (Paul) Vivirito; granddaughters, Laura Goodhard, Tiffany (Matt) Kless, Amanda Goodhard; and great-grandson, Aiden Kless.
She was a member of Orchard Park Presbyterian Church and an avid bowler in numerous leagues at Nora Bowl.
Calling will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Leppert Mortuary- Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM also at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Susan G. Komen, central Indiana affiliate, 3500 DePauw Blvd., Suite 2070, Indianapolis, IN 46268, ( https://ww5.komen.org/ ) or , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607 (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc ).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019