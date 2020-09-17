Joan (Jilka) Luft



Naperville - Joan (Jilka) Luft died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Naperville, Illinois, at age 80. She was born on February 27, 1940, in Wichita, Kansas, to Rudolph R. Jilka and Josephine (Kern) Jilka, and grew up in Denver, Colorado. Friendly, outgoing, and an excellent student, Joan graduated top of the class of '57 from East High in Denver. She won a scholarship to Colorado College, where she majored in biology, was an active member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. Joan earned an MS in biology under the advisorship of Richard Sanborn at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and taught high school biology in Philadelphia and in Indianapolis. She later became a registered nurse and served as head nurse at Larue D. Carter Memorial Psychiatric Hospital in Indianapolis. Subsequently she worked for the Indiana State Board of Health and the Davis Psychiatric Clinic, also in Indianapolis.



She was married to Friedrich Luft for 22 years.



A longtime resident of Indy's west side after many years on the north side, Joan enjoyed the Hendricks County Symphony and was a regular at the Paragon and China Buffet restaurants in Avon. She adored dogs, Labrador Retrievers in particular. She loved to laugh and was a loyal friend. Throughout her life she was devoted to helping people in need. Joan is survived by her daughter, Caroline Luft, of New York City; her son, Ulrich C. Luft, of Naperville, Illinois; and four grandchildren. Please consider a donation in her memory to a local food bank or no-kill animal shelter.









