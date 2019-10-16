|
|
Joan M. Gubbins
Elizabethton - Joan M. Gubbins (90) went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2019, in Elizabethton, TN. She was born to Arthur L. and Margaret Hedge Barton on July 2, 1929, in White Plains, NY. She attended Illinois University, where she met and married Dale George Gubbins, who predeceased her. She became involved in politics and was an Indiana State Senator from 1968-1980. Her passion was faith-based education and in 1985, was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and selected to serve on the National Council on Educational Research for a term expiring September 30, 1988. She was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's Highest Honor, by Governor, Frank O'Bannon. She is survived by a son, Gregory D (April) Gubbins, a daughter Carol (Brian) Smith, 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. No public services were held.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019