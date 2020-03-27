Resources
Fishers, IN - Joan M. Souder, 83, Fishers, IN passed away March 24, 2020. She was born May 25, 1936 in Indianapolis, the daughter of Edward and Rhoda B. (Horne) Bolin. Joan was a graduate of Shortridge High School and was a 1958 graduate of Butler University. She enjoyed running marathons, and ran the Boston Marathon and New York Marathon. Joan had been a resident of the Tampa and Valrico, FL area. She was preceded in death by her parents. Joan is survived by her son, John Harrell (Stephanie); her grandchildren, Amy Burkhart and Joshua Harrell; her great-grandchildren, Lily and Cooper; and her sister, Judith Haddon. Memorial gifts may be made to the . A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Neptune Society- Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
