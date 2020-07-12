Joan M. Sylvester
Beech Grove - Joan M. Sylvester, 96, Beech Grove, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Joan was born Dec. 1, 1923 in Indianapolis, IN to Albert and Marie (Stauble) Springman, and she was a 1941 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. She worked for Marmon-Herrington Company in Indianapolis and later as an administrative assistant at Franciscan Alliance Medical Offices.
Joan and her husband were founding members of Holy Name Catholic Church where she was a parishioner for over 67 years. Joan had a special devotion to the Infant of Prague.
As a homemaker, she was an award-winning baker, accomplished seamstress and an artistic crafter. She was an avid Bridge player, and excelled at Scrabble, and crossword puzzles.
Joan married James A. Sylvester in 1946. Joan and Jim loved to travel and made over 50 trips with Road Scholar. He preceded her in death in 2006.
Joan was also preceded in death by her siblings: Virginia Dugan, Patricia Kriner Dolin, Donald Springman, Jude Thaddeus Springman, Dorothy Bogard Gerdt, Barbara McCarthy, and Mary Dickman and son-in-law, Jeffrey T. Hoffman.
She will be fondly remembered by her children and her grandchildren with whom she generously shared her special talents: Christine M. (Bruce) Muller, Susan J. Sylvester, Julie E. (Donald) Able, Jane A. Hoffman and James A. (Ann) Sylvester; her adored eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15 from 5:30 - 7:30 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 16 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Ave, Beech Grove, with visitation from 10-11:00 AM at the church prior to mass. Joan will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Ave Marie Guild at St. Paul's Hermitage, 501 N. 17th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107, where Joan was a longtime serving member. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com