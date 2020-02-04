|
Joan McDonald Guilford
Joan McDonald Guilford, Commander US Navy Retired, died in her home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 of metastatic breast cancer at age 67.
Joan was born August 3, 1952 in Hayward, CA where she graduated from Bishop O'Dowd High School and in 1976, graduated from University of California Hayward with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
In 1978, she joined the US Navy and was accepted to US Navy Officer Candidate School in Rhode Island. Throughout her twenty-year career with the US Navy Undersea Surveillance Warfare Community, Joan served two tours in Adak, Alaska, two tours in Honolulu, Hawaii, one tour in Guam, and two tours in US Navy Command Center at the Pentagon Washington, DC. Joan retired in 1998 as Commanding Officer of the Naval Recruiting District headquartered in Indianapolis.
After military retirement, Joan was Office Manager for a local attorney followed by five years as Executive Assistant with Simon Property Group in Indianapolis before she fully retired to spend time with her mother and the three things she loved the most - faith, family, and friends.
She became active in her church, St Louis de Montfort in Fishers. She was well-loved by her friends in St Anne's Guild and Christ Renews His Parish Team 37. She also performed MARTHA duties and with Adoration Chapel. She was also active with local Bible study group, book club, and TOPS.
Joan is survived by her husband, Walter "Wally" Guilford, Commander US Navy Retired; three brothers, Sid, Tom, and Steve McDonald; niece, Jessica McDonald; as well as other beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Viewing will be at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers from 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral mass will be at St Louis de Montfort, 11441 Hague Road in Fishers at 10:30 am, Friday, February 7. Interment will be next to her mother and grandfather in Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois on Saturday, February 8.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a foundation for breast cancer research.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020