Joan Shroat



Joan Shroat, 86, left this world September 10th, 2020 at Community Hospital North. Born at home near Gas City on June 9th, 1934 to the late Ralph and Sophia Adrianson. She graduated from Marion High School, then she proudly paid her way to Indiana University, earning her degree in Chemistry. After leaving IU she was able to work with a team that published research on the positive effects of fluoride on oral health. For the last 37 years, Joan worked as a tax professional including this latest tax year 2019.



Joan enjoyed keeping active her entire life by working in the yard and spending as much time as she could golfing, playing tennis, visiting Florida and her grandchildren in Minnesota. She was able to play in a tennis league up to this last October. She always thoroughly enjoyed a nice day playing golf and if she beat her son it made the round even better. She was also probably one of the biggest fans of Indiana University sports around, she rarely missed the opportunity to watch a basketball or football game.



Surviving are her sons Greg Shroat and Michael Shroat, grandsons Mikey Shroat and Jack Shroat, brother Chris (Linda) Adrianson. Mom you are loved so much and it is difficult to imagine a world without you in it, may you rest in peace.



A private service will be held for immediate family at a date in the future.









