1/1
Joan Shroat
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Shroat

Joan Shroat, 86, left this world September 10th, 2020 at Community Hospital North. Born at home near Gas City on June 9th, 1934 to the late Ralph and Sophia Adrianson. She graduated from Marion High School, then she proudly paid her way to Indiana University, earning her degree in Chemistry. After leaving IU she was able to work with a team that published research on the positive effects of fluoride on oral health. For the last 37 years, Joan worked as a tax professional including this latest tax year 2019.

Joan enjoyed keeping active her entire life by working in the yard and spending as much time as she could golfing, playing tennis, visiting Florida and her grandchildren in Minnesota. She was able to play in a tennis league up to this last October. She always thoroughly enjoyed a nice day playing golf and if she beat her son it made the round even better. She was also probably one of the biggest fans of Indiana University sports around, she rarely missed the opportunity to watch a basketball or football game.

Surviving are her sons Greg Shroat and Michael Shroat, grandsons Mikey Shroat and Jack Shroat, brother Chris (Linda) Adrianson. Mom you are loved so much and it is difficult to imagine a world without you in it, may you rest in peace.

A private service will be held for immediate family at a date in the future.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved