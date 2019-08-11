Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
East 91st Street Christian Church
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Carmel Cemetery
Resources
Joan Smith


1934 - 2019
Joan Smith Obituary
Joan Smith

Indianapolis - Joan Bechtold Smith, 85, of Indianapolis, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born June 9, 1934 in Huntington, IN to Merlin and Mildred Bone Bechtold.

Survivors include son, Gordon (Mary Ann); daughter, Linda (Greg); brother, David (Connie); 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 11 am till 1 pm at East 91st Street Christian Church.

A Committal Service will follow at 3 pm in Carmel Cemetery.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory and read Joan's complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019
