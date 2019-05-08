|
|
Joan Snyder
Indianapolis - Joan Snyder, 89, passed away May 4, 2019. She was a Secretary for State Farm Insurance. She also was a Bus Driver for St. Andrew's and St. Simon Grade Schools. Joan was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She loved sewing, arts & crafts, painting, fishing and playing euchre. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Snyder; sister, Mabel Ervin; daughter-in-law, Susan Snyder and great grandson, Francis Snyder. She is survived by her children, Randy Snyder, Charles (Mitzi) Snyder, Mark (Linda) Snyder and Cathy (Michael) Douglass; sisters, Betty (Paul) Underwood and Beanie Newbold; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 3pm-8pm Thursday May 9, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon and 10am-11am Friday May 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass Will be held at 11am May 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Seeds of Hope. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 8, 2019