Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
For more information about
Joan Snyder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Snyder


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Snyder Obituary
Joan Snyder

Indianapolis - Joan Snyder, 89, passed away May 4, 2019. She was a Secretary for State Farm Insurance. She also was a Bus Driver for St. Andrew's and St. Simon Grade Schools. Joan was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She loved sewing, arts & crafts, painting, fishing and playing euchre. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Snyder; sister, Mabel Ervin; daughter-in-law, Susan Snyder and great grandson, Francis Snyder. She is survived by her children, Randy Snyder, Charles (Mitzi) Snyder, Mark (Linda) Snyder and Cathy (Michael) Douglass; sisters, Betty (Paul) Underwood and Beanie Newbold; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 3pm-8pm Thursday May 9, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon and 10am-11am Friday May 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass Will be held at 11am May 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Seeds of Hope. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
Download Now