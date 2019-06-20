|
Joan Strodtman Hall
Avon - Joan Strodtman Hall, 86 of Avon, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. and Delia L. Strodtman; along with her brothers, Harry, Francis, and Donald Strodtman.
Joan was born on June 12, 1933, graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Indianapolis, and attended Indiana University. She married Richard D. Hall on May 10, 1958. They began their family in 1960, having the boys, Philip Richard and Kevin Michael. Once Joan felt the boys were old enough, she began her career. This began in 1973 with L.S. Ayers & Co., where she hired in as sales clerk and retired in 1991 as apparel buyer for children's wear.
After the passing of her late husband in 2002, Joan got a second wind and began volunteering at the newly opened IU West Hospital, then Clarian West. The hospital quickly found out that Joan would be a much-needed asset to their operation and hired her into the H.R. Department where she remained until 'again' retiring in 2017.
Joan is survived by her children, Phillip Hall and Michael (Jana) Hall; and grandchildren, Jessica Anne and Aaron Michael.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Christopher Church, 5301 W. 16th St. Speedway, IN 46224
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Rd., from 4-7PM. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 5301 W. 16th St., at 11AM, with visitation one-hour prior. Placement at Holy Cross Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from June 20 to June 22, 2019