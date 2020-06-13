Joan Suttles
Carmel - Joan L. Suttles (nee Sandberg), 87 years old of Carmel, Indiana passed peacefully on June 13, 2020. Born June 5, 1933 in Brookfield, IL. Joan is the daughter of the late Mildred and Earl Sandberg. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Joseph K. Suttles and grandson Will Suttles.
Joan graduated from Broad Ripple High School as well as Butler University with a B.S. and M.S. in Elementary Education, and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority while at Butler University. She served as a substitute teacher as well as a teacher for homebound students. Joan worked at Accounting Supply and Ship Rite of Carmel with her husband Joe, and loved being a volunteer at St. Vincent Carmel Hospital. She was also a very avid duplicate bridge player, an activity she enjoyed with her husband.
Joan is survived by her son Randy Suttles, (Melissa) Daughters, Pam Williams, (Mike) and Tami Leonard, (Bob). Her grandchildren: Leslie Beeson, (Kent), Joe Suttles ,(Shellye), Donna Miller, (Rob), Tami Barnes, (Drew), Joe Williams, (Katrina), Elly Nettleton, (Tim), and Dr. Bo Leonard. Great-grandchildren: Kaden, Keelan, Kelton, Lewis, Henry, Megan, Drake, Dravin, Will, Addi, Rose, Adonyah, Blakley, Cortlynn, Dempsey, Aubrey, and Lauren
Private family services will be held at a later date, friends and family may make memorial contributions to the Cancer Society, Prime Life of Carmel, and to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.