Joan Suttles
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Suttles

Carmel - Joan L. Suttles (nee Sandberg), 87 years old of Carmel, Indiana passed peacefully on June 13, 2020. Born June 5, 1933 in Brookfield, IL. Joan is the daughter of the late Mildred and Earl Sandberg. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Joseph K. Suttles and grandson Will Suttles.

Joan graduated from Broad Ripple High School as well as Butler University with a B.S. and M.S. in Elementary Education, and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority while at Butler University. She served as a substitute teacher as well as a teacher for homebound students. Joan worked at Accounting Supply and Ship Rite of Carmel with her husband Joe, and loved being a volunteer at St. Vincent Carmel Hospital. She was also a very avid duplicate bridge player, an activity she enjoyed with her husband.

Joan is survived by her son Randy Suttles, (Melissa) Daughters, Pam Williams, (Mike) and Tami Leonard, (Bob). Her grandchildren: Leslie Beeson, (Kent), Joe Suttles ,(Shellye), Donna Miller, (Rob), Tami Barnes, (Drew), Joe Williams, (Katrina), Elly Nettleton, (Tim), and Dr. Bo Leonard. Great-grandchildren: Kaden, Keelan, Kelton, Lewis, Henry, Megan, Drake, Dravin, Will, Addi, Rose, Adonyah, Blakley, Cortlynn, Dempsey, Aubrey, and Lauren

Private family services will be held at a later date, friends and family may make memorial contributions to the Cancer Society, Prime Life of Carmel, and to the Salvation Army.

Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved