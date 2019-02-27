Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
445 E. Stop 11 Rd.
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
445 E. Stop 11 Rd.
Joann B. Eckstein Obituary
Joann B. Eckstein

Greenwood - 91, passed away February 24, 2019. She was born February 23, 1928 in Connersville, IN, to the late Alfred E. and Henrietta Bayne. Joann was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School and Butler University. She married William N. Eckstein, and he preceded her in death March 25, 2012. Joann was a teacher for 17 years in Chatham, NJ; and a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 445 E. Stop 11 Rd.

Joann is survived by her daughter, Sueann E. Young (Alan); brother, John Bayne (Mary Jane); grandchildren, Erica S. Williams, Charles K. Williams III (Alexis), Sean E. Williams (Kasey Segovia); Emily L. Shipley (Zachary) and Eleanor M. Young (Tyler Knight); and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 27, 2019
