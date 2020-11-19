JoAnn Batie FordIt is with tearful regrets and a heavy heart to announce the passing of JoAnn Batie Ford on November 14, 2020. A graduate of Shortridge High School class of 1956. She attended Ball State University and later moved to the east coast completing her Masters and Bachelors Degree's from Antioch University. As an accomplished educator and performer she appeared in several plays and musicals, studied voice at Temple University and later joined the Philmont Opera Company. She taught class and library science for the Philadelphia Public Schools system, Palmer Business School, University of Pennsylvania and Indianapolis Public Schools. Nominated 2008 Woman of the year in Education by the American Biographical Institute and a proud member of the Lexington Who's Who and First Baptist Church North. A loving mother, always willing to help those in need. Home-going services will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home in the Peace Chapel on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12p.m., with visitation from 10a.m.