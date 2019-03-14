|
JoAnn Christensen
Washington - JoAnn Christensen, 92 of Washington, died at 11:40 A.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Vincennes. She was born April 19, 1926 in Indianapolis to Harvey and Mildred (Taggart) Grimes. JoAnn married Kenneth Christensen on August 27, 1945. She worked as a secretary for Paymaster for 25 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Jan Wonder of Washington; seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; brother, Emmet Randolph; two daughters, Pam Tilton, and Toni Berry.
Burial will be in the Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.fredrickandson.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019