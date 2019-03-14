Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Christensen


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JoAnn Christensen Obituary
JoAnn Christensen

Washington - JoAnn Christensen, 92 of Washington, died at 11:40 A.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Vincennes. She was born April 19, 1926 in Indianapolis to Harvey and Mildred (Taggart) Grimes. JoAnn married Kenneth Christensen on August 27, 1945. She worked as a secretary for Paymaster for 25 years.

Survivors include a daughter, Jan Wonder of Washington; seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; brother, Emmet Randolph; two daughters, Pam Tilton, and Toni Berry.

Burial will be in the Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.fredrickandson.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.