JoAnn Cottrell Hundley



JoAnn Cottrell Hundley, September 17, 1923 - May 18, 2020, natural causes. A stylish, fun-loving redhead, and self-admitted "party person," JoAnn loved her family, traveling (45 states, 26 countries), socializing, and winning contests at Robin Run. She was born in Dugger, IN to Lowell and Blanche (Duke) Carpenter, graduated from Wiley HS (Terre Haute) in 1941 and married Edward Cottrell in 1943. They moved to Indianapolis in 1958. A widow of Ed, then John Hundley, JoAnn worked at Indiana-Kentucky Hardware Association, 1968-1985, retiring as Executive Assistant, and later worked at Macy's, 1998-2008. Her children, Carolyn Cottrell (Larry Pickett), Greg Cottrell (Nancy Ann) and Nancy Crevello (Bob); grandchildren Brian, Robert, Katherine, Emily, Amelia and Christopher, five great-grandchildren; and nephews Rance (Ellen) and Ron (Julie) Carpenter, all love and miss her. Celebration of Life TBD.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store