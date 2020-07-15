Joann Cribbs



Indianapolis - Joann Brouhard Cribbs, age 75, went home to be with Jesus on July 13, 2020. Joann was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Brouhard. She was born in Indianapolis, and is survived by husband Richard (Dick) Cribbs, daughter Susan Cribbs Croissant (Bruce) of Bargersville, IN, and son David Cribbs (Rebecca) of Indianapolis, IN, and grandchildren, Lauren and Andrew Croissant of Bargersville IN, and Caroline, Jonathan, Elizabeth and Matthew Cribbs of Indianapolis. Her sister, Jeannie Heckler (David) and niece, Allison Gilmore (Paul) also survive.



Joann's visitation will be Monday, July 20 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of her Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. at LifePoint Church, 8540 Combs Road, Indianapolis. Pastor L. Dean Jones will officiate. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required in the church building. Arrangements are in the care of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.









