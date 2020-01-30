|
|
JoAnn "Jo" Herbertz
Indianapolis - JoAnn "Jo" Herbertz, 85, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. JoAnn was born in Morgan county, Indiana on February 11, 1934 to the late Louis and Dorothea (Henninger) Miller. On September 12, 1953 JoAnn wed Albert Herbertz in Holy Name Catholic Church.
JoAnn graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1952. JoAnn was a member of St. Barnabas and Holy Name Catholic Churches, where she was a member of alter society. An excellent card player, JoAnn was a member of many card clubs over the years. Albert and JoAnn enjoyed camping, family functions, and attending sporting events for their grandchildren throughout their retirement. Above all, JoAnn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Along with her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by her brothers, Vernon and Charlie Miller.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Albert "Shavey" Herbertz; her children, Jerry (Vicki) Herbertz, Mary Kay (Mark) Hahn, Patty, David (Dana), and Mark (Anita) Herbertz, Diane Carter, Rick and Brian (Heather) Herbertz; sisters, Mary Daeger and Betty Kocher; 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis where morning prayers will be said prior to mass at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ; envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to leave an online condolence for the Herbertz family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020