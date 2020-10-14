JoAnn Hogan
Bloomington - JoAnn (Wilson) Hogan, died on October 13, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Hogan was born on January 13, 1934 in Washington, Indiana to Ike and Anna (Burkhardt) Wilson. She was married to the love of her life, Jerry Hogan, for 50 years, and they raised their three beloved sons, Tim ( Peggy) of Bloomington, Chris ( Rozie) of Loogootee and Alan Patrick of Indianapolis, at the Hogan family home on West Walnut Street in Washington, where they lived their entire married lives. The Hogan's had 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Together they operated Hogan's Tavern, which was opened in 1891 by Mr. Hogan's grandfather.
In light of Covid 19, private burial services will be at St. John's Cemetery in Washington. Donations may be made in Mrs. Hogan's honor to Washington Catholic Schools Endowment, Inc, P.O. Box 916, Washington, IN, 47501, or on-line,https://ceeinc.weshareonline.org/
