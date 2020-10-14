1/1
JoAnn Hogan
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Bloomington - JoAnn (Wilson) Hogan, died on October 13, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Hogan was born on January 13, 1934 in Washington, Indiana to Ike and Anna (Burkhardt) Wilson. She was married to the love of her life, Jerry Hogan, for 50 years, and they raised their three beloved sons, Tim ( Peggy) of Bloomington, Chris ( Rozie) of Loogootee and Alan Patrick of Indianapolis, at the Hogan family home on West Walnut Street in Washington, where they lived their entire married lives. The Hogan's had 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Together they operated Hogan's Tavern, which was opened in 1891 by Mr. Hogan's grandfather.

In light of Covid 19, private burial services will be at St. John's Cemetery in Washington. Donations may be made in Mrs. Hogan's honor to Washington Catholic Schools Endowment, Inc, P.O. Box 916, Washington, IN, 47501, or on-line,https://ceeinc.weshareonline.org/

Allen Funeral Home and Crematory 4155 South Old State Road 37 is hailing the arrangements and online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home and Crematory
4155 South Old State Road 37
Bloomington, IN 47401-7483
812-824-5905
