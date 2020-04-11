Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Joann Lenz Obituary
Joann Lenz

Plainfield - Joann Lenz, 89, of Plainfield, passed away on April 10, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1930 in Indianapolis to the late Harry and Willie Maxson. Joann graduated from Ben Davis High School. She was a dedicated homemaker to her family she loved dearly. Joann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed decorating and keeping a clean house. Joann liked gardening and taking walks in her free time. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lenz; brother, Dickie Maxson; sisters, Maxine Massey and Nancy Maxson; grandchild, Stacey Lenz. Graveside services will be private. Survivors include her son, Michael (Beverly) Lenz; daughter, Theresa (John) Norris; brothers, Clarence, Tom (Susan) and Bill (Terry) Maxson; sister, Carol (Ronald) Alexander; grandchildren, Tina (Andy) Willis and Stephanie (Brian) Lenz; great grandchildren, Nikki Burris and Katie Willis.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
