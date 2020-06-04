JoAnn Murillo
Indianapolis - JoAnn Murello, 84, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 3, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1935 in Beech Grove, IN to the late Joseph and Helen (Finley) Murello.
JoAnn was a member of St. Roch Parish. She graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy at Oldenburg, IN. She retired in 1993 from St Francis Hospital in Beech Grove, where she had worked for 37 years.
JoAnn is survived by her sister, Margaret LaGrotto; brother, Joe Murello; a nephew, several nieces; and a beloved great niece.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8 from 9:00 am until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis. Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, Indianapolis.
JoAnn will be laid to rest in St Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis at Oldenburg.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.