Joanna K. Stone
Greenfield - 77, passed away October 10, 2020. She was born June 8, 1943 in Indianapolis to the late Byron and Helen Fowler. Joanna married Robert Stone, and he preceded her in death August 18, 2013. She was a registered nurse at Community East Hospital for many years.
Joanna is survived by her children, Barbara (Mike) Titus, Marcia (Paul) Curtis and R. Alan (Heather) Stone; sisters, Rosemary Fowler and Connie Yambrisak; and grandchildren, Chris, Jesse, Bradley, Anthony, Christian and Noah.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Five Points Ferret Refuge, 4106 Five Points Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239 and/or Indianapolis Humane Society, 7929 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268 and/or Humane Society of Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant St., Noblesville, IN 46060. www.shirleybrothers.com
