Joanna M. Jaggar
Joanna M. Jaggar became an angel in the presence of our Lord on October 12, 2019 after a very courageous battle with cancer.
Joanna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Merritt Jaggar, her parents LaMar and Gladys Hoover, and her sister Nina (Paul) Kittredge. She is survived by her sister Sally Franklin of Elkhart, and four nieces, Natalie, Andrea, Tracy, Justy, and several great nieces and nephews and cousins galore!
She was born May 27, 1936 in Elkhart, Indiana. Joanna graduated valedictorian of her graduating class of 1954 from Jimtown High School. She went to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and proudly graduated with an RN degree in 1958. Joanna received her graduate degree in Health Administration in 1979 and her MBA in 1983 from IU.
She moved to the Indianapolis area, including Carmel and Zionsville, in 1958 where she had resided until her passing. Joanna spent the majority of her career working for Anthem BlueCross BlueShield winning many awards and accolades retiring with Merritt in 1988. She was able to enjoy many retirement years traveling the world, playing golf, visiting family, and SINGING!
Joanna's biggest passion in life was music. Thirteen years ago, she founded, directed, and sang in the choir, New Song, at Hoosier Village. She was a longtime member of Capital City Chorus and Sweet Adelines International competing across the United States and Canada. She was also involved with the Young Women in Harmony (YWIH) program introducing them to the barbershop music art form.
Joanna was an active leader and participant in many activities at Hoosier Village Retirement Community where she resided for the last 15 years. She served on the Wellness Committee and Residents Council, taught yoga classes and swam regularly at the Community Center. Joanna was a strong advocate of Holistic Health and Wellness and made it a personal commitment throughout her life. She loved her gardening, her cats Sasha and Meiling, sewing, golfing, playing euchre in her neighborhood, and of course cruising around the HV Campus on her golf cart.
She was a member of Carmel United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ".
Per Joanna's wishes, her remains have been donated to Indiana School of Medicine in Indianapolis. This is a great testament of her wanting to help future medical students and her compassion for giving.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday December 7th at the Hoosier Village Chapel. Service is at 1:30 with a celebration reception at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Heifer.org to help end hunger and poverty.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019