Joanne Dillon Sullivan
Indianapolis - Joanne Dillon Sullivan, age 92, passed away February 28, 2020. She was the daughter to the late Francis C. and Margaret (Stewart) Niehaus, born in Alton, Illinois on February 2, 1928.
Joanne was a long-time member of St. Luke Catholic Church and a devoted volunteer with the Little Sisters of the Poor at the St. Augustine Home for the Aged. She served as president of the St. Augustine Home Guild for two terms. She was a Dame of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
Joanne is survived by her children, Sally (Allen) Mc Gee, Agnes Hall, Margaret Dillon, and Katie (Bobby) Robinson, Dr. Francis (Liz) Dillon, and Vincent Dillon. 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren also survive. She was predeceased by her first husband Dr. John F. Dillon, and by her husband, Arthur Sullivan, and daughter-in-law, Sharon Dillon.
Family and friends will gather on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Dr. East, Indianapolis, Indiana.
You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com to share a personal memory of Joanne or arrange a memorial contribution to St. Luke Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020