Joanne F. Gassert
Indianapolis - Age 84, passed away on September 12, 2019.
She was born in Newark, NJ on June 20, 1935 to the late Clayton and Lottie (Golemb) Gassert. Joanne was a teacher at Harchman Middle School #101 for 20+ years. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, mentioned above; along with her brother, Bob Gassert.
Arrangements provided by Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2019