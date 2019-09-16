Services
Joanne F. Gassert


1935 - 2019
Joanne F. Gassert

Indianapolis - Age 84, passed away on September 12, 2019.

She was born in Newark, NJ on June 20, 1935 to the late Clayton and Lottie (Golemb) Gassert. Joanne was a teacher at Harchman Middle School #101 for 20+ years. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, mentioned above; along with her brother, Bob Gassert.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2019
