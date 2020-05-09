Joanne Gottberg Broeking
Joanne Gottberg Broeking

Indianapolis - 89, of Indianapolis, passed away May 8, 2020. She was born February 25, 1931 in Lafayette, IN to the late Harry and Madge Boyd Gottberg. Jo was a 1949 graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School, and then received a B.S. and M.S. from Butler University. She married Charles E. Broeking, September 20, 1963, and he preceded her in death December 25, 2019.

She was an elementary education teacher who taught in Lawrence Township for 21 years. She also taught in the Nineveh and IPS school systems. She decided to retire in 1982, when her grandson Justin was born to be able to spend time with him and enjoy her time on Cordry Lake. She enjoyed playing cards, reading and spending her winters in Florida.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington Street.

Jo is survived by her devoted daughter, Kathy Willever (Sam); grandson, Justin Ernst (Shelby Shields); granddaughter, Stephanie Cobb (Chris); four great-grandchildren, Paxton, Parker, Isla and Finley. A son, Rick Broeking and sister, Jeanna Holmes preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter, 9302 N. Meridian Street, Suite 203, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
