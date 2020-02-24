|
Joanne Green LaFollette Hale
New Albany - Joanne Green LaFollette Hale, 90, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on February 23, 2020 while surrounded in love by her family and friends. Born on February 10, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Lot and Mary Green, she dedicated her life to the service of others. Joanne graduated from Butler University where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority and obtained her BS in Zoology. She went on to earn her AA in Nursing from Indiana University Southeast and a BSN from the University of Louisville.
After college, Joanne had a long and successful career in nursing as an RN on Norton's Gynecology Floor, served as Adjunct Professor at IUS, and was a pioneer in infant stimulation as a small business owner of Infant Skills.
In 1952, she married the late Dr. Donald LaFollette. Together they had five children; Jude LaFollette, Martha McLain, Donna Andre (Bob), Laura Gipe (Ben), and Will LaFollette (Lidia). She later married the late John Joseph Hale, Sr. where her love of family grew with the addition of stepchildren, Joe Hale (Linda) and Jerry Hale (Pat).
As an active community member, Joanne joyfully gave her time to The American Red Cross, American Field Service, NAFC Library Board, and The Carnegie Center for Art and History Board. Her most beloved place to volunteer was Actors Theatre of Louisville, where she served for 40 years. She had a great love and appreciation for her church community, playing cello in the Southern Indiana Symphony, reading books, hosting parties, and most of all, her family.
Joanne is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Bridgwater Reed, her children and step-children, fourteen grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, all of whom will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, sister Charlotte Baker, and great grandsons, Sam Newton and Webb DeMoss.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with burial to follow in Tunnel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Indiana University Foundation, Donald R. LaFollette Scholarship, c/o Office of Development, 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN or a . www.kraftfs.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020