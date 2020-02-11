|
Joanne H. Gamache
Indianapolis - Joanne H. Gamache, 86, of Indianapolis, passed away Feb 9, 2020. She taught kindergarten at La Petit Academy in Indianapolis.
Joanne is survived by husband Gene Gamache, children: Laurie J. Gamache ; Mary L. Gamache and Gene M. (Lindsay) Gamache; 3 grandchildren: sister: Janet (Julien) Richard.
Visitation: Sun, Feb 16, 2020 from 2 to 6 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Funeral Mass: Mon, Febr 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Fortville. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020