Joanne Kreisle Duran
Joanne Kreisle Duran, 96 passed away peacefully on October 17 in Cincinnati. She was born in Tell City, Indiana to Ruth Ann Eckman and John David (Jack) Kreisle. Joanne was a graduate of Tell City High School in 1941 and Ohio Wesleyan University in 1946. Joanne was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio. She was a docent at the Columbus Museum of Art, a volunteer for the Upper Arlington Public Schools and a member of The Franklin County Garden Club, Childhood League, PEO and Kappa Kappa Gamma. Later in life, Joanne completed a Master's Degree in architecture/historic preservation from the Ohio State University. She was instrumental in getting the Upper Arlington Historic District placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. Joanne was predeceased by her husband, Robert Jackson Duran, sister and brother-in-law, Peg and Tom Mayhill and her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Marilyn Kreisle. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kris and Frank Harder. She will be missed by her daughter Martha (Buddy)Hennessey of Indianapolis, sons David (Shelley) Duran of Houston and Sam(Nancy) Duran of Cincinnati, grandchildren Roseanne (Matt) Winings, Jack (Christine) Hennessey; Jessica (Kerem) Kalpakci, Sam (Tram) Duran; Dave Duran, Joe(Kaitlin) Duran and ten, soon to be twelve, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Luke's Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St, Indianapolis, IN on October 26th at 2:00pm. A private internment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice Services 3960 Red Bank Rd. Suite 140 Cincinnati, OH 45227 or to Trinity United Methodist Church/Missions 1581 Cambridge Blvd Columbus, OH 43212 The family wishes to thank the staff at Arden Court-Kenwood for the care they provided to Joanne.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019