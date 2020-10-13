Joanne L. Poehler
On Oct 8, 2020, Joanne L. Poehler, 89, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side and was embraced by her God and loved ones gone before her. She will make her final journey back to her hometown of Indianapolis after living four years in northern Michigan near her family.
She was born in Franklin, IN, the only child of William Lester Angell and Eva Price Angell Sherrod. At the age of thirteen she moved with her mother to Indianapolis. In 1951, on Valentine's Day, she married the love of her life and former paperboy, Re F. Poehler Jr. As an Air Force military wife along with their only child, Sheri, they spent the next seventeen years crisscrossing the country, beginning in Hawaii and ending in Florida. Patriotic to her core, she was proud of her husband's service and enjoyed military life, making forever friends along the way. Joanne worked various civil service positions on the bases where they lived and found the balance to be a wonderful mother as well. Upon her husband's retirement in 1968 they moved back to Indianapolis where Joanne continued employment with the US Marshal Service, retiring in 1993. In retirement Joanne and Re pursued traveling abroad, making a six week road trip to Alaska, and visiting their family in Michigan often. In 2001, she lost both her mother and her husband. With most of her family in Michigan, old friendships were renewed, and she began attending Garfield Park Baptist Church where her mother and grandmother had gone. She kept busy fundraising for cancer research in the Phi Beta Psi sorority. Her life became full with Beef and Boards outings with dear friends, special neighbors who watched out for her, and finding deep friendships and support at her church. Those people became the Indiana family she loved and was so grateful for.
As the years passed and her health declined she moved in 2016 to the Traverse City, Michigan area. There at Samaritas Senior living community she made new friends, both residents and staff. She enjoyed her wooded view with the flora and fauna, and especially "her" deer she watched daily. It became the home. She joined every family gathering, attended school functions of her great grandchildren, and was able to spend many cherished times with her daughter. A huge thank you to the staff and her friends at Samaritas, especially her aides who lovingly cared for her everyday till the end of her life. You made her last years happy ones. Joanne was a second mom to many of Sheri's friends who cared about her too.
Born in a generation of hardship, hard work, honesty, and responsibility with no blame and no excuses, how to live life was clear to her. She loved her family with all her heart, and was so proud of them. She cherished her friendships and had an impact on people in quiet ways. God's creation in nature was where she found her strong faith, like a delicate flower or beautiful bird. Her family will miss her physical presence, but she will always be with them.
Rest in peace, Mom. We love you.
Joanne is survived by her adored daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Denny Thompson, her cherished grandchildren, Amy and Matt Martin, Alison Thompson, Adam and Tracy Thompson, her precious great grandchildren, Jesse, Ella, Owen, Laike and Will as well as a special uncle, aunt, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and mother, as well as many aunts and uncles.
A graveside memorial for Joanne will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Greenwood Cemetery, 620 W. Main St. Greenwood, IN. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions can be made to Garfield Park Baptist Church, 1061 E. Southern Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46203.
