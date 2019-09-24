Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Garrigus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Louise (Jody) Garrigus


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Louise (Jody) Garrigus Obituary
Joanne (Jody) Louise Garrigus

Carmel - Joanne (Jody) Louise Jones Garrigus , 85, Carmel, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Jody was born on August 5th, 1934 to the late Paul and Mildred (Albright), in Lafayette, Indiana. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Lafayette, in 1952 and DePauw University 1956. Jody was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She met her future husband, Timothy Parr Garrigus at DePauw. They began married life in New York city in 1957, where they both worked on Wall Street. Returning to Indiana they raised their family in Indianapolis.

Jody was an avid golfer and was so proud of her hole in one at Woodland County Club. She was a docent at Newfields Art Museum, formally The Indianapolis Museum of Art for over 40 years and was pleased to be docent chairman for a term and later President of the Asian Art Society at the IMA. Jody enjoyed traveling the world with other docents and her husband and visited 50 plus countries over 60 years. She visited six of the seven new wonders of the world as well.

She is survived by her brother David P Jones (Susie), daughter Ellen Garrigus Jones (Mike), and sons Andrew Garrigus (Julie), and Michael Garrigus (Peggie) and grandchildren, Jake Jones, Claire Jones, Caitlin Jones, Caroline Jones, Adam Garrigus, Jack Garrigus, Connor Garrigus, and Ryan Garrigus, and eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 56 years Tim, in 2013.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27th, from 12:00 until 2:00 at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to Newfields, 4000 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46208.

Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now