|
|
Joanne (Jody) Louise Garrigus
Carmel - Joanne (Jody) Louise Jones Garrigus , 85, Carmel, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Jody was born on August 5th, 1934 to the late Paul and Mildred (Albright), in Lafayette, Indiana. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Lafayette, in 1952 and DePauw University 1956. Jody was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She met her future husband, Timothy Parr Garrigus at DePauw. They began married life in New York city in 1957, where they both worked on Wall Street. Returning to Indiana they raised their family in Indianapolis.
Jody was an avid golfer and was so proud of her hole in one at Woodland County Club. She was a docent at Newfields Art Museum, formally The Indianapolis Museum of Art for over 40 years and was pleased to be docent chairman for a term and later President of the Asian Art Society at the IMA. Jody enjoyed traveling the world with other docents and her husband and visited 50 plus countries over 60 years. She visited six of the seven new wonders of the world as well.
She is survived by her brother David P Jones (Susie), daughter Ellen Garrigus Jones (Mike), and sons Andrew Garrigus (Julie), and Michael Garrigus (Peggie) and grandchildren, Jake Jones, Claire Jones, Caitlin Jones, Caroline Jones, Adam Garrigus, Jack Garrigus, Connor Garrigus, and Ryan Garrigus, and eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 56 years Tim, in 2013.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27th, from 12:00 until 2:00 at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to Newfields, 4000 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46208.
Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019