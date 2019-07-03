|
|
Joanne Marie Rainey
- - Joanne Marie Rainey was born on June 1, 1952 in Charleston, Missouri to Leonard and Sarah Cross. Joanne graduated in 1970 from Elston High School in Michigan City, went on to college at Indiana State University. She loved helping others, so she majored in nursing. The other thing that changed the course of her life was meeting her husband, Lee in college and they were married in July 1974. Six years to the day of their wedding, Joanne and Lee had their first child, Trevor. Then their daughter, Autumn, was born two years later. Joanne obtained her LPN degree and later graduated from Indiana University as an RN. Joanne had a great love of antique collecting and love for the arts. Joanne had recently retired in the past year after nearly 35 years of nursing. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, her son and daughter, four siblings, four grandchildren and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Michael and her beloved niece, Tiffany.
Services for Joanne will be Friday, July 5th, 2019,Visitation from 3pm until 5pm followed by funeral service time of 5pm at Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals, 5811 E. 38th Street.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from July 3 to July 4, 2019