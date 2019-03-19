|
Joanne "Bunny" Metzger Payne Flowers
Indianapolis - Joanne "Bunny" Metzger Payne Flowers age 71 transitioned from this earth peacefully in her sleep Wednesday March 13. She fought bravely to remain with her family and friends. Joanne was born January 1st 1948 in Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Irene Metzger. She is survived by her sons Charles Eugene (Gene) Payne II and John Thomas (JT) Payne, Grandchildren Jayla Jake (Bug), Jade Payne (Wiggles), Chase Payne (Chaser) and Kamille Payne (Kami); cousins Rita Hinton and Crystal Jackson as well as a host of close friends and her beloved dog Hershey. Joanne was a graduate of North Central High School, and Indiana University of Indianapolis. Joanne was a teacher in the Indianapolis Public Schools. She retired from the Indiana Department of Family and Social Services Administration. Services will be at the Stuart Mortuary Chapel; the calling will be Wednesday March 20th from 4-8 pm. Home-going will Thursday March 21st at 11 am, with a calling at 10am.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019