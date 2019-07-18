|
Joanne P. Hooper
Indianapolis - Joanne P. Hooper, 98, of Indianapolis passed away July 11, 2019. She was born March 24, 1921, in Huntingdon, PA, the daughter of the late Frank and Fortunata (Pagliaro) Pandolfino. Jane graduated from Huntingdon High School in 1938 and received additional education in secretarial school. She began her work career with Morgan Insurance of Huntingdon and left to support the war effort as quality control inspector at the ordinance plant in central PA. She returned to Morgan Insurance after the war. She married Paul Lewis Hooper on July 20, 1946. He preceded her in passing on August 31, 2006. Jane remained a homemaker for most of her life successfully raising her four children and influencing many others. Her Italian specialties as well as baking were well known at pitch ins and bake sales. She returned to work at WHUN, a local radio station. Later she worked for and retired from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. She was an active parishioner for over 70 years at Most Holy Trinity church in Huntingdon and later at St. Lawrence Catholic church in Indianapolis (Father Tom refers to her as the Biscotti Lady).
She is survived by three sons, David C. Hooper, Robert M. (JoEllen ) Hooper, and Richard M. (Susanna) Hooper, Ph.D.; seven grandchildren, David Hooper, John (Kim) Hooper, Robert (Megan) Hooper, Mary Elizabeth (Matthew) Davis, Kiera Tracy, Geoffrey (Kimberly) Pitman, and Greggory Pitman; ten great grandchildren, Bradley Basile, Cheyanne and Tylor Hooper, Clara and Abigail Hooper, Alaina, Brett and Reid Tracy and Quinn and Grant Pitman. She was preceded in passing by a daughter, Judith E. Pitman; and a daughter-in-law, Kathryn Hooper.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple, 1305 East Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 524 Mifflin Street, Huntingdon, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to any branch of the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019