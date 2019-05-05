|
Joanne "Jody" (McDonald) Risch
Indianapolis - Age 94, passed peacefully on April 30, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1924 to the late Leland and Loy (Lindemann) McDonald. Joanne graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School in 1942. She then worked for International Harvester and was trained in the use of a comptometer. Later, she was the beloved school secretary of St. Lawrence Catholic Grade School for many years, retiring in 1979. Joanne was a devoted member of St. Lawrence parish for almost 60 years and enthusiastically played on the St. Lawrence Ladies Bowling League well into her senior years. She loved sports of all kinds, both as participant and spectator. She fervently cheered on the Indianapolis Colts, Pacers and IU basketball teams to her very last days. Joanne was an avid reader, card player and golfer. She never met a dog, cat, bird or squirrel that she didn't successfully befriend.
Joanne is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Dr. John Robert Risch and her siblings Robert McDonald, Doris Atkinson, and Patricia Northrop. She is survived by her children Martin (Jane), Kathryn, Thomas (Peggy), and James (Kim); by her grandchildren Joseph, Aaron, Rebecca, Fairman and Simon; and by her great-granddaughter Elise, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue with a Visitation one hour prior. Joanne's final resting place will be with her husband at Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis at www.oldenburgfranciscans.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019