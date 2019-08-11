Services
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-3366
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
870 W. Oak St.
Zionsville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnne Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne Rita Charland Joyce


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnne Rita Charland Joyce Obituary
JoAnne Rita Charland Joyce

- - JoAnne Rita Charland Joyce went to her eternal reward August 8, 2019. Born December 28, 1928 to Leon and Rita Charland in Pittsburgh, PA. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Walter L. Joyce.

JoAnne is survived by eight children: Eileen (Mark) DeGuire, Jim (Julie) Joyce, Maureen (Martin) Biermeier, Patricia (Karl) Grupp, Katheen (Martin) Gonzalez, Dan (Liz) Joyce, Margaret (Jim) Grey, and John (Eileen) Joyce. She is also survived by twenty-five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are granddaughter, Samantha Gonzalez, great-grandson, Joshua Masarik, and a grandson's wife, Mariah Nay Rawson.

JoAnne and Walt both supported and were supported by the Society of the Divine Word Missionaries. Memorials may be made in her name at PO Box 6099 Techny, IL 60082 or visit www.svdmissions.org/give. JoAnne was an active Cursillista as well. De Colores.

Visitation will be held Tuesday August 13, 2019 from 5-8pm EDT at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville, 105 W. Pine St. Zionsville, IN 46077. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11am EDT at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 870 W. Oak St. Zionsville, IN 46077.

Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for the extended obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
Download Now