JoAnne Rita Charland Joyce
- - JoAnne Rita Charland Joyce went to her eternal reward August 8, 2019. Born December 28, 1928 to Leon and Rita Charland in Pittsburgh, PA. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Walter L. Joyce.
JoAnne is survived by eight children: Eileen (Mark) DeGuire, Jim (Julie) Joyce, Maureen (Martin) Biermeier, Patricia (Karl) Grupp, Katheen (Martin) Gonzalez, Dan (Liz) Joyce, Margaret (Jim) Grey, and John (Eileen) Joyce. She is also survived by twenty-five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are granddaughter, Samantha Gonzalez, great-grandson, Joshua Masarik, and a grandson's wife, Mariah Nay Rawson.
JoAnne and Walt both supported and were supported by the Society of the Divine Word Missionaries. Memorials may be made in her name at PO Box 6099 Techny, IL 60082 or visit www.svdmissions.org/give. JoAnne was an active Cursillista as well. De Colores.
Visitation will be held Tuesday August 13, 2019 from 5-8pm EDT at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville, 105 W. Pine St. Zionsville, IN 46077. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11am EDT at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 870 W. Oak St. Zionsville, IN 46077.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019