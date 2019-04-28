Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
Brownsburg, IN
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
Brownsburg, IN
Brownsburg - Jocelyn Ann Crebbe

85, Brownsburg, passed away on April 22, 2019 in Kent, WA. She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church and was a school teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Marjorie Gallagher Hayes; brother Thomas Tucker Gallagher; grandson Daniel Markim Atteberry. Survivors include her husband Kenneth R. Crebbe; son Neil (Lisa) Crebbe; daughters Carrie (Mark Atteberry) Lange, Susan (Koji) Sonomyama; brother William Michael Gallagher; sister Cathy Hayes; 7 grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Tues. Apr. 30 at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Brownsburg, with funeral mass there at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Malachy Catholic Church or . Burial will be in St. Malachy Cemetery, Brownsburg. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019
